Razor A5 Lux Scooter (2 Colors)
FREE SHIPPING
$57.99 $84.99
1h ago
Expires : 04/03/21
About this Deal

Target has this Razor A5 Lux Scooter (2 Colors) for only $57.99 when you 'save' the $10 off $50 toys purchase Target Circle offer on the product page with free shipping!

Note: price shown in cart. Must sign into your Target Circle account [free to join] to obtain offer.

Product Details:
  • Extra-large, urethane wheels provide a super-smooth and comfortable ride
  • Light to carry and an ideal companion as a short commute kick scooter
  • Super-strong, height adjustable, aluminum T-tube and larger deck supports taller riders
  • Patented rear-fender brake makes for quick and easy slow and stop when in motion
  • Retractable kickstand can be kicked forward or back easily
  • Received 4+ stars out of 400+ reviews

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
