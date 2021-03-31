Target has this Razor A5 Lux Scooter (2 Colors) for only $57.99 when you 'save' the $10 off $50 toys purchase Target Circle offer on the product page with free shipping!



Note: price shown in cart. Must sign into your Target Circle account [free to join] to obtain offer.



Product Details:

Extra-large, urethane wheels provide a super-smooth and comfortable ride



Light to carry and an ideal companion as a short commute kick scooter



Super-strong, height adjustable, aluminum T-tube and larger deck supports taller riders



Patented rear-fender brake makes for quick and easy slow and stop when in motion



Retractable kickstand can be kicked forward or back easily



Received 4+ stars out of 400+ reviews