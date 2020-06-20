Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Wakeman Portable Pop Up Sun Shelter (Ships Free)
FREE SHIPPING
$39.99 $79.99
Jun 19, 2020
Expires : 06/20/20
19  Likes 2  Comments
About this Deal

Best Buy is offering this Wakeman Portable Pop Up Sun Shelter for only $39.99 with free shipping!

Details:
  • Polyester fabric with a water-repellent coating
  • Fiberglass poles provide structural support
  • Featuring a UPF 50+ UV rating
  • Dimensions: 75" W x 70" H x 108" L
  • Weight: 5.5 pounds

Free Shipping Summer Tent outdoor gear beach Shelter Best Buy Sun Shade
💬 2  Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
pgarcia2484
pgarcia2484
Jun 20, 2020
Such a great price!
Likes Reply
DealsorNoDeals
DealsorNoDeals
Jun 20, 2020
I agree :) perfect for summer!
Likes Reply
