Olympia Sports is offering these Under Armour Kids' Playmaker Fixed Strap Slides for just $7.46 (price shown in cart) with free shipping.



Details:

Fixed strap with added foam underneath for an extra comfortable fit



Strategically placed perforations over the foot for increased ventilation



Drop-in EVA footbed provides underfoot cushioning



EVA outsole delivers great durability & traction

Compare to $15.00+ at Amazon.