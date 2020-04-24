This deal is expired! The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and “follow” the store to recieve alerts for future offers.
Apr 21, 2020
Expires : 04/30/20
Eddie Bauer is offering their Stowaway Packable 20L Ruck Pack in multiple colors for only $9.99 when you do the following to receive a $10 off reward certificate.
Steps to Get $10 Reward Certificate:
Click here to enter your information
Wait for top banner to pop up and click "Opt-In Now"After submitting your info, you'll receive a text message
Reply to that message with "Y"
Click the provided link to claim your unique reward
Enter your $10 reward barcode at checkout!
Note: valid for new Eddie Bauer text message subscribers only.
