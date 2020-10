Bed Bath & Beyond is offering this Stratford Open Wicker Loveseat & Table for only $74.99 with free shipping.



Beyond+ Members can get this item for just $59.99.



Traditional silhouette framed with curved arms and open wicker detailing



Set includes: 1 cushioned loveseat and 1 coffee table



Removable cushions provide added comfort



Tempered glass tabletop provides a modern look



Weather-resistant finish for continued outdoor use



Fade-resistant fabric



Rust-resistant steel frame; wicker construction



Loveseat supports up to 250 lbs.



Coffee table measures 43.3" W x 19.7" D x 16.9" H



Loveseat measures 49.4" W x 31.5" D x 30.9" H