This deal is expired!
The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and "follow" the store to receive alerts for future offers.
REI Coupons

Up to 70% Off REI Clearance + Extra 25% Off

Sale
+ Free* Shipping
Expires: 03/09/20
REI Coupons

About this Deal

REI is now offering up to 70% off clearance plus an extra 25% off (discount auto applied in-cart) with free shipping on orders of $50 or more, or opt for free in-store pickup where available.

Note: their site says up to 50% off, however we were able to find markdowns up to 70% off!

Shop By Brand:

Comments (1)

dealosaurous
dealosaurous (L4)
Mar 05, 2020
Don't forget to use your dividends if you're an REI member :)
Reply
