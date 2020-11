Vera Bradley is offering Collegiate Triple Zip Hipster Crossbody for just $18.90 with 30% off automatically applied in-cart, plus shipping is free.



Details:

Three separate zippered compartments



Two front zippered compartments, one with two slip pockets inside



Slip pocket on back



Interior zip pocket



Zip closure



Dimensions: 11.75" w x 11.50" h x 1.75" d with 55.00" adjustable strap



Received 4+ stars from over 65 reviews!