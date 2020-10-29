Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K (2nd Gen)
$26.99 $49.99
1h ago
Expires : 10/31/20
13  Likes 1  Comments
10
Target is offering this Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K (2nd Gen) for only $26.99 when you load this 10% off electronics Target Circle offer! Get free shipping on orders over $35, or opt for free in-store pickup.

Not a Target Circle member? Join for free here.

See more Target Black Friday Deals Now here!

Details:
  • The most powerful 4K streaming media stick
  • Launch and control all your favorite movies and TV shows
  • Enjoy brilliant picture and immersive sound
  • Choose from 500,000 movies and TV episodes
  • Received 4+ stars from over 725 reviews

Also Available for the Same Price At:

amazon electronics movies entertainment Target Amazon Fire Stick Tech Accessories Streaming Stick
💬 1  Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
kimeeb
kimeeb (L5)
13m ago
Added 10% Off with target circle. Price is $26.99 with discount in cart.
