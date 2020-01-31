Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
+ Add To DealsPlus

Super Bowl 2020 TV & Food Deals

Super Bowl 2020 TV & Food Deals
Roundup

About this Deal

Super Bowl LIV (54) is on Sunday, February 2, 2020 (3:30pm PT on CBS). Super Bowl season just happens to be the best time to buy a new TV! Stores are getting rid of their extra holiday inventory and hoping to get some last minute pre-Super Bowl TV sales, which means low prices for you! Most items are also available in a store near you.

Don't want to wait for shipping? Select free in-store pick up to get it today. Check out our list of some of the best TV deals going on now and be ready for this year's Super Bowl party:

39" - 49" HDTVs

50" - 55" HDTVs

58"+ HDTVs

Popular Customer Destinations for Great TV Sales
  • Amazon also has Deals in TV, Video & Audio! Get discounted 4K TVs, Smart TVs, Roku-enabled TVs and most-wished.

  • Best Buy is offering Big Game deals on HDTVs from $249.99! They also have Outlet Deals where select tech items go at a further discounted price!

  • Costco also offers deals on TVs of all sizes that are valid through Super Bowl Sunday! Plus, most include free shipping!

  • eBay offers up to 65% off in savings including 4K TVs, home theater systems, and more. Most items receive free shipping.

  • Groupon is currently offering discounted streaming devices and TVs where you can save up to 70% off on select refurbished HDTV, mounts, fan gear, decor and much more.

  • Sam's Club offers up to $180 off select Samsung 4K UHD Smart TVs and requires a membership. You can join here.

  • Sears is offering up to 25% off flat panel TVs. They also offer sale on assorted TV stands, mounts, and HDTV antennas. Check out the Sears Coupon page for savings from extra $5-$50 off your entire purchase.

  • Target is offering big deals on Big Game essentials! Shop TVs, NFL fan gear, kitchen prep, and more to make for a winning Super Bowl party! Get free shipping on orders of $35 or more.

  • Walmart has game-time super savings on popular brand-name TVs! Plus, get sound bars, stands home theater systems, antennas, TV mounts, and media streaming players. See refurbished TV deals for more low prices.

Super Bowl Pizza Coupons
If you're getting pizza for your Super Bowl party, don't forget to use a coupon before you order! Our advice is to order early. Every pizza place will be extremely busy and probably backed-up on orders, so don't order just before kick-off!

Other Notable Super Bowl Deals

Related to this item:

sales tv deals Smart TV Coupons Superbowl Offers DP Roundup
Flag this deal
Edit deal
What's the matter?

Comments (10)

vamplibra
vamplibra (L3)
Jan 31, 2020
New TV deals and game day sales added!
Reply
berrygreat
berrygreat (L3)
Jan 30, 2019
New Super Bowl TV deals and more for 2019!
Reply
berrygreat
berrygreat (L3)
Jan 30, 2018
Enjoy this Super Bowl weekend with these great deals!
Reply
juillet27
juillet27 (L5)
Jan 26, 2017
Ohh you can get a FREE 32" Samsung TV when you buy a Galaxy phone :) https://www.dealsplus.com/bestbuy-coupons?code=4674395
Reply
juillet27
juillet27 (L5)
Jan 25, 2017
great list here! thanks OP :)
Reply
njjjiop
njjjiop (L1)
Jan 25, 2017
nice find
Reply
themoneyman1113
themoneyman1113 (L5)
Jan 23, 2017
I am not shopping for a new tv but did see the New England Patriots deals are well represented. So that makes me happy :--) Go- Go -Go Patriots.
Reply
tr1plication
tr1plication (Mod)
Jan 23, 2017
Updated for 2017!
Reply
Acarone
Acarone (Mod)
Feb 01, 2016
updated with new price drops! that 60" LG is great deal
Reply
ChrissySun
ChrissySun (L1)
Jan 31, 2016
interesting, my husband might like ))
Reply
Related Deals
Costco
Vizio 75" PX-Series 4K UHD Quantum LED LCD TV
Costco
$1499.99 Free Shipping
Walmart
TCL 55" Class 4K Ultra HD (2160P) HDR Roku Smart LED TV + F/S
Walmart
$298.00 $599.99 Free Shipping
Up to 2.5% Cashback
Walmart
Sceptre 55" Class 4K UHD LED TV HDR U550CV-U
Walmart
$239.99 $299.99 Free Shipping
Up to 2.5% Cashback
Walmart
RCA 55" Class 4K Ultra HD (2160P) HDR Roku Smart LED TV (RTRU5527-W)
Walmart
$279.99 $399.99 Free Shipping
Up to 2.5% Cashback
Amazon
SAMSUNG 50-inch Class Crystal UHD TU-8000 Series - 4K UHD HDR Smart TV with Alexa Built-in (UN50TU8000FXZA, 2020 Model)
Amazon
$378.09 $429.99 Free Shipping
Walmart
VIZIO D40F-G9 40-inch LED Smart Full HD TV (F/S)
Walmart
$196.00 $218.00 Free Shipping
Up to 2.5% Cashback
Walmart
TCL 55" Class 4K UHD LED Roku Smart TV HDR 4 Series 55S425
Walmart
$268.00 $599.99 Free Shipping
Up to 2.5% Cashback
Amazon
Watchmen (TV Series)
Amazon
$9.99
Best Buy
Save $1200! TCL 75" Class LED 8 Series 2160p Smart 4K UHD TV with HDR Roku TV + F/S
Best Buy
$1799.99 $2999.99 Free Shipping
Cashback Available
Amazon
TCL 50S425 50 inch 4K Smart LED Roku TV (2019)
Amazon
$269.99 $479.99 Free Shipping
$3.99 Digital HD Movies
$3.99
Best Buy
Jaws 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray
Best Buy
$9.99 $24.99
Cashback Available
Best Buy
Top TV deals under $500
Best Buy
$69.99+
Cashback Available
Walmart
TCL 50" Class 4K UHD LED Roku Smart TV 4 Series 50S421
Walmart
$248.00 $479.99 Free Shipping
Up to 2.5% Cashback
Walmart
SAMSUNG 50" Class 4K Crystal UHD 2160p LED Smart TV with HDR UN50TU8000 2020
Walmart
$397.99 Free Shipping
Up to 2.5% Cashback
Amazon
Samsung FLAT 55'' 4K UHD 7 Series Smart TV (2019) + F/S
Amazon
$497.99 $699.99 Free Shipping
Amazon
Hisense 50H6570G 50-Inch 4K Ultra HD Android Smart TV with Alexa Compatibility (2020)
Amazon
$259.99 $299.99 Free Shipping
eBay
Bose Solo 5 TV Sound System(Ships Free)
eBay
$99.95 $199.00 Free Shipping
Walmart
SAMSUNG 50" Class 4K Crystal UHD (2160P) LED Smart TV with HDR UN50TU7000 2020 Model
Walmart
$347.99 $599.99
Up to 2.5% Cashback
Amazon
Furinno Jaya TV Stand Up to 55-inch TV
Amazon
$44.64 Free Shipping
Best Buy
Hisense 50" Class 4K UHD TV (F/S)
Best Buy
$259.99 $299.99 Free Shipping
Cashback Available