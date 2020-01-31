Need a TV for the big game? BJ's Wholesale is offering this Samsung 58" Smart 4K UHD HDR TV for only $399.99 with free shipping, or opt for free in-store pickup!



Alternatively available for the same price at Costco plus $45 for White Glove delivery.



Details:

Optimized picture performance with 4K UHD Processor



Experience stunningly enhanced detail with HDR



Enjoy more on your Smart TV with Universal Guide



A sleek, slim design that fills your space



Received 4+ stars from over 745 reviews

Compare to $699.99 on Amazon and $434.99 at Best Buy.