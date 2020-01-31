Samsung 58" Smart 4K UHD HDR TV (Ships Free)
$399.99
$579.99
+ Free Shipping
About this Deal
|Need a TV for the big game? BJ's Wholesale is offering this Samsung 58" Smart 4K UHD HDR TV for only $399.99 with free shipping, or opt for free in-store pickup!
Alternatively available for the same price at Costco plus $45 for White Glove delivery.
Details:
Compare to $699.99 on Amazon and $434.99 at Best Buy.
Related to this item:Free Shipping electronics tv Smart TV Tech Television Samsung TV BJs Wholesale Club
What's the matter?