Samsung 58" Smart 4K UHD HDR TV (Ships Free)

$399.99 $579.99
+ Free Shipping
About this Deal

Need a TV for the big game? BJ's Wholesale is offering this Samsung 58" Smart 4K UHD HDR TV for only $399.99 with free shipping, or opt for free in-store pickup!

Alternatively available for the same price at Costco plus $45 for White Glove delivery.

Details:
  • Optimized picture performance with 4K UHD Processor
  • Experience stunningly enhanced detail with HDR
  • Enjoy more on your Smart TV with Universal Guide
  • A sleek, slim design that fills your space
  • Received 4+ stars from over 745 reviews

Compare to $699.99 on Amazon and $434.99 at Best Buy.

Comments (2)

johnd4
johnd4 (L5)
Jan 31, 2020
Seems like shipping may take 3 to 5 days, so if you need it for the Super Bowl, then you should probably opt for free in-store pickup :)
Reply
stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
Jan 31, 2020
Thanks for this information :)
Reply
