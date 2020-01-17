Right now, head to Amazon and get this TCL 50" 5-Series 4K UHD Roku Smart TV for just $254.99 when you 'clip' the $45 off coupon on the product page, plus shipping is free.



Product Details:

Amazon's Choice



Offers access to thousands of streaming channels



Pairs 4K Ultra HD picture clarity with the contrast, color and detail of Dolby Vision high dynamic range



Auto Game Mode



Dimensions: 43.8 inch X 25.5 inch X 3.1 inch



Received 4 stars out of 570+ reviews

Compare to $299.99 at Best Buy.