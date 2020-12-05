Amazon is offering select Discover cardholders 20% off entire purchase when you follow steps below and use at least 1¢ Discover Cashback Bonus Points.



How to:

Click here to link your Discover Cashback Bonus Points account to your Amazon account



Click to Activate the promotion on your Amazon account (eligibility may vary)



Add products sold & shipped by Amazon to your shopping cart



Proceed to checkout & select your Discover Card as your payment method



Select the amount of Discover Cashback Bonus Points you would like to use for the purchase (must use at least 1¢)



If you qualify 20% off discount will automatically apply to your order (max discount of $50)