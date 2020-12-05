Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
20% Off Purchase w/ Discover Card (Select Accounts)

20% Off
Expires: 05/12/20
About this Deal

Amazon is offering select Discover cardholders 20% off entire purchase when you follow steps below and use at least 1¢ Discover Cashback Bonus Points.

How to:
  • Click here to link your Discover Cashback Bonus Points account to your Amazon account
  • Click to Activate the promotion on your Amazon account (eligibility may vary)
  • Add products sold & shipped by Amazon to your shopping cart
  • Proceed to checkout & select your Discover Card as your payment method
  • Select the amount of Discover Cashback Bonus Points you would like to use for the purchase (must use at least 1¢)
  • If you qualify 20% off discount will automatically apply to your order (max discount of $50)

Comments

