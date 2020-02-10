Free 75,000 Bonus Points w/ Southwest Credit Card
Offer
About this Deal
|Here's a great travel deal for you! Earn up to 75,000 Bonus Points for free from Southwest when you open a new Rapid Rewards Credit Card and spend the qualifying amount within 3 months from account opening!
Why this is a Good Deal: Southwest points roughly equal 1.8 cents each, so 75,000 points would nearly equal $1,000 in travel!
How to Earn Up to 75,000 Bonus Points:
Other Notable Card Benefits: (benefits depend on card)
Ready to travel? Apply for your credit card here.
Related to this item:travel Vacation Southwest Credit Cards Free W/P Bank Account travel fares saving tips
What's the matter?