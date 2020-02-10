Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
+ Add To DealsPlus

Free 75,000 Bonus Points w/ Southwest Credit Card

Offer
Southwest Coupons See Deal

About this Deal

Here's a great travel deal for you! Earn up to 75,000 Bonus Points for free from Southwest when you open a new Rapid Rewards Credit Card and spend the qualifying amount within 3 months from account opening!

Why this is a Good Deal: Southwest points roughly equal 1.8 cents each, so 75,000 points would nearly equal $1,000 in travel!

How to Earn Up to 75,000 Bonus Points:
  1. Earn 40,000 points when you spend $1,000 within the first 3 months
  2. Earn an additional 35,000 points when you spend $5,000 within the first 6 months
  3. In total, you'll receive 75,000 bonus points!

Other Notable Card Benefits: (benefits depend on card)
  • Earn up to 3x points for every $1 spent at Southwest
  • Earn up to 2x points for every $1 spent elsewhere
  • Earn up to 9,000 points every year on your cardmember anniversary

Ready to travel? Apply for your credit card here.

Related to this item:

travel Vacation Southwest Credit Cards Free W/P Bank Account travel fares saving tips
Flag this deal
Edit deal
What's the matter?

Comments (3)

bhssadaruwan91
bhssadaruwan91 (L1)
Feb 10, 2020
cool
Reply
DealsorNoDeals
DealsorNoDeals (L5)
Feb 07, 2020
Back again!
Reply
DealsorNoDeals
DealsorNoDeals (L5)
Sep 11, 2019
Nice! I believe their dollar to point ratio is something like 1 point = 1.8 cents. So, 80,000 points should nearly equal about a $1,000 in travel!
Reply
Related Deals
Chase
Chase
Earn 60,000 Bonus Points w/ Sapphire Preferred Card
Offer
H&R Block
H&R Block
Free H&R Block Federal & State Online Tax Filing
Freebie
Cashback Up to 10.0% 💎
Internal Revenue Service
Internal Revenue Service
Today's the Last Day to File Taxes, Or Is It?
NEWS
HOT
MSN
MSN
Stocks Slump As Global Coronavirus Tally Approaches 9M
NEWS
(Best Offer) Free $200 w/ Chase Freedom + 5% Cash Back
Offer
Yahoo
Yahoo
Needham Says Amazon's Media Business Worth $500B Based On 'Hidden Asset Value'
NEWS
CNBC
CNBC
Recalled to Work? You Can Still Collect Unemployment Benefits — and That Extra $600 a Week
NEWS
Checks Unlimited
Checks Unlimited
Box of Personalized Checks (Mult. Options) + Free Ship
$5.50 $21.99
HOT
FREE SHIPPING
CNET
CNET
Apple Card Installment Plan Coming Soon for AirPods, IPads, Macs, Says Report
Amazon
Amazon
Buffalo Games - Christmas Toyshop - 2000 Piece Jigsaw Puzzle
$13.97
Lost Work Because Of Coronavirus? How To Get Unemployment, Skip Loan Payments And More | News Break
NEWS
HOT
Is Your Stimulus Check Not What You Expected? Here Are 6 Reasons Why, The IRS Says
NEWS
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
Will The Additional $600 Payment Be Taxable?
NEWS
HOT
CNBC
CNBC
Magic Johnson Offering $100 Million in Loans to Minority-owned Businesses Left Out of PPP Loans
NEWS
HOT
MSN
MSN
HEROES Act Would Provide Another Stimulus Check, Broader Student Loan Relief
NEWS
HOT
Chase
Chase
IHG® Rewards Club Premier Credit Card
APPLY