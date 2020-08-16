Chase is offering 80,000 Bonus Points (that's $1,000 in travel rewards) when you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months after account opening using Sapphire Preferred Card.



Note: This offer is available if you don't have any Sapphire card and have not received a new cardmember bonus for any Sapphire card in the past 48 months.



Card Details:

Earn 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants



1 point per $1 on all other purchases



Points are worth 25% more in travel redemption



Get 25% more value when you redeem for airfare, hotels, car rentals & cruises through

Chase Ultimate Rewards