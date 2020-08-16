Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Chase

Earn 80,000 Bonus Points w/ Sapphire Preferred
Offer
5 days ago
About this Deal

Chase is offering 80,000 Bonus Points (that's $1,000 in travel rewards) when you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months after account opening using Sapphire Preferred Card.

Note: This offer is available if you don't have any Sapphire card and have not received a new cardmember bonus for any Sapphire card in the past 48 months.

Card Details:
  • Earn 2X points on travel and dining
  • Earn 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants
  • 1 point per $1 on all other purchases
  • Points are worth 25% more in travel redemption
  • Get 25% more value when you redeem for airfare, hotels, car rentals & cruises through
  • Chase Ultimate Rewards

pgarcia2484
pgarcia2484 (L3)
Aug 16, 2020
8/16 Still Available
