|
Amazon is offering select users $20 off $50 when you pay via your Discover Card!
Note: this offer is for select users only.
How to Get this Deal:
- Click here to link your Discover Cashback Bonus account to your Amazon account
- See if you are eligible for this promotion here, if yes follow steps bellow
- Add $50+ of eligible products sold and shipped by Amazon to your shopping cart
- Proceed to checkout & select your Discover Card as your payment method
- Use as low as 1 point or 1¢ from Discover Cashback Bonus Points for the purchase
- $20 off $50 discount will be applied to qualifying items at checkout