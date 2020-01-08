Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
$20 Off $50 Amazon Order w/ Discover (Select Users)
Jan 08, 2020
Amazon is offering select users $20 off $50 when you pay via your Discover Card!

Note: this offer is for select users only.

How to Get this Deal:
  1. Click here to link your Discover Cashback Bonus account to your Amazon account
  2. See if you are eligible for this promotion here, if yes follow steps bellow
  3. Add $50+ of eligible products sold and shipped by Amazon to your shopping cart
  4. Proceed to checkout & select your Discover Card as your payment method
  5. Use as low as 1 point or 1¢ from Discover Cashback Bonus Points for the purchase
  6. $20 off $50 discount will be applied to qualifying items at checkout

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
