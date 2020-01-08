Amazon is offering select users $20 off $50 when you pay via your Discover Card!



Note: this offer is for select users only.



How to Get this Deal:

Click here to link your Discover Cashback Bonus account to your Amazon account

See if you are eligible for this promotion here, if yes follow steps bellow

Add $50+ of eligible products sold and shipped by Amazon to your shopping cart

Proceed to checkout & select your Discover Card as your payment method

Use as low as 1 point or 1¢ from Discover Cashback Bonus Points for the purchase

$20 off $50 discount will be applied to qualifying items at checkout