Free $20 Credit w/ $50 American Express Purchase
Free W/P
Jun 25, 2020
Expires : 07/22/20
About this Deal

For a limited time, Amazon is offering a $20 credit for free when you spend $50 or more and pay with American Express card.

How to:
  1. Add products that are shipped and sold by Amazon to your Shopping Cart and check out by July 22, 2020.
  2. Spend $50 or more on a single purchase using any eligible American Express Consumer Card.
  3. Receive a confirmation email with the reward link once your order has shipped.
  4. Follow instructions on redemption link to purchase from the Moments store

Note:
  • If you remove any of the participating promotional items from your Shopping Cart or violate any of the terms & conditions listed below, your order will no longer qualify for the promotion.
  • If you return any of the items involved in the promotion, Amazon reserves the right to remove the promotional credit.

