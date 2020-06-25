For a limited time, Amazon is offering a $20 credit for free when you spend $50 or more and pay with American Express card.



How to:

Add products that are shipped and sold by Amazon to your Shopping Cart and check out by July 22, 2020.

Spend $50 or more on a single purchase using any eligible American Express Consumer Card.

Receive a confirmation email with the reward link once your order has shipped.

Follow instructions on redemption link to purchase from the Moments store

Note:

If you remove any of the participating promotional items from your Shopping Cart or violate any of the terms & conditions listed below, your order will no longer qualify for the promotion.



If you return any of the items involved in the promotion, Amazon reserves the right to remove the promotional credit.