Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
+ Add To DealsPlus
This deal is expired! The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and “follow” the store to recieve alerts for future offers.
Amazon Coupons

Amazon

Free $75 Discover Credit w/ 1st Amazon Purchase
Offer
Mar 28, 2020
Expires : 06/10/20
16  Likes 1  Comments
36
See Deal

About this Deal

Get a $75 statement credit for free after your first purchase from Amazon using your new Discover it card within three month of approval!

Note: Your statement credit will be automatically added to your account within 1-2 billing periods. Offer only available when you apply through Amazon.com.

Not a Discover it card holder? Apply here now!

Other Discover it Card Benefits:
  • Earn 5% cash back via gas stations, grocery stores, restaurants and Amazon.com purchases
  • Earn 1% cash back on all other purchases
  • Cashback Match - will be done automatically at the end of the year

🏷 Deal Tags

amazon bedroom computers women's clothing Home Improvement Credit Cards Discover saving tips
Flag this deal
Edit this deal
What's the matter?

💬 1  Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
Mammoth
Mammoth (L3)
Jul 04, 2019
Don't need another credit card, but worth it. Will sing up now!
Likes Reply
Amazon See All arrow
Amazon
Amazon
50% Off or More Amazon Warehouse Deals
SALE
Amazon
Amazon
Disposable 3-Ply Face Mask (50-ct)
$2.92 $42.88
FREE SHIPPING
Amazon
Amazon
Funko Pop! Star Wars: The Mandalorian
$8.99 $10.99
Amazon
Amazon
18-Oz Aveeno Skin Relief Moisturizing Lotion
$4.35 $11.49
FREE SHIPPING
Amazon
Amazon
16-Oz. Wonderful Pistachios (Roasted & Salted)
$4.99 $5.25
FREE SHIPPING
Amazon
Amazon
Office Star Faux Leather Manager's Chair
$85.69 $225.00
FREE SHIPPING
Amazon
Amazon
790-Piece LEGO Classic Large Creative Brick Box
$39.79 $59.99
FREE SHIPPING
Amazon
Amazon
100ft New Expandable Garden Hose w/9 Function Spray Nozzle (F/S)
$22.49 $49.99
Amazon
Amazon
Professional Muscle Massage Gun
$26.99
Amazon
Amazon
Kasa Smart Plug Power Strip
$19.99 $39.99
arrow
arrow
👀 Related Deals
From Related DealTags
Walmart
Walmart
Walmart Rollbacks from $6.97!
SALE
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
Walmart
Walmart
4-Count Jetstream Smart Wi-Fi Bulb Kit
$15.00 $44.00
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
Amazon
Amazon
50% Off or More Amazon Warehouse Deals
SALE
Amazon
Amazon
Kasa Smart Plug Power Strip
$19.99 $39.99
Wayfair
Wayfair
Up to 80% Off Closeout Deals
SALE
Walmart
Walmart
Storage & Organization Savings
96¢
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
Lowes
Lowes
1-Day Online-Only Cyber Steals
SALE
HOT
Overstock
Overstock
Extra 10% Off Select Art Gallery On Sale
SALE
Cashback Up to 6.0% 💎
FREE SHIPPING
Bed Bath and Beyond
Bed Bath and Beyond
Amazon Smart Home Tech from $18.99
SALE
Cashback Up to 3.0% 💎
Home Depot
Home Depot
Up to 65% Off Home Storage
SALE
Cashback Up to 5.0% 💎
FREE SHIPPING
arrow
arrow