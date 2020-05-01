American Express is offering $150 Cash Back for free in the form of a statement credit after you spend $1,000 in purchases with your Blue Cash Everyday Card [apply here] within the first 3 months from account opening.



Blue Cash Everyday Card Benefits:

3% Cash Back at Supermarkets



2% Cash Back at U.S Gas Stations



1% Cash Back on other purchases



Cash back with no annual fee

See how the Blue Cash Everyday Card stacks up in this NerdWallet review.