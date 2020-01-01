What are the best Torrid coupons?

How do I use my coupon code?

1. Add item(s) to cart.

2. Go to your cart, prior to checking out, locate the 'Have a Promo Code' drop down box below Order Summary.

3. Enter your promo code and hit apply.

4. Discount will be reflected on the Order Summary box for all eligible items.

What are the best Torrid sales?

How else can I save money?

Torrid is a trendy clothing store specializing in plus-size women's clothing, shoes, dresses, bathing suits, and intimates. Find perfect fitting denim, cute dresses, sexy lingerie, and trendy accessories at up to 50% off! For even more discounts, use our Torrid coupons, coupon codes, printable coupons and free shipping promo codes for the best deal possible online and in stores. And save again after the sale using Haute Cash given with each purchase towards your next.Torrid release tons of great discount codes. Discounts range from 10% to as high as 50% off, and they frequently work on sale and clearance items. With "BOGO Free" offers it's good to remember that's 50% off, and "BOGO 50% off" is the same as 25% off. Torrid also has dollar-off discounts that can save you anywhere from $10 to $75 on your order with a certain minimum purchase. Looking for free shipping?Torrid always offers free shipping to your location with a certain minimum purchase, and free ship-to-store. Flat rate shipping for $6 if your purchase is less.To redeem your Torrid coupons:Torrid offers free shipping from site to store or $6 flat rate shipping on all orders. Shoppers can access alternate shipping options at torrid.com.If you're just casually browsing online, Torrid has a great clearance page where select sale stylse are discounted up to 75% off with a great selection to choose from. Prices starts from as low as $6 on dresses, shoes, tops, swimwear, accessories and much more.Depending on what you're shopping for, Torrid offers several different event sales. Some of the more popular offers include: 40% off bras, extra 25% off clearance, BOGO deals and more. To find out what sales are currently featured, just scan through this page + see what coupons and delivery offers are available. For international shoppers, Torrid also offers 50% off shipping codes so keep your eye out for that!Torrid has something called Haute Cash which is available to shoppers both online and in-stores. Shoppers get access to tiered rewards: $25 back on $50, $50 back on $100 and etc. These cash coupons can be redeemed at Torrid stores or Torrid.com but must meet the purchase minimum. Please note that the Haute Cash is not valid on clearance items. See more details about Haute Cash.Torrid also offers the Torrid Insider Credit Card for frequent shoppers. Members gets access to instant rewards, special offers, events and more plus, 15% off your first purchase upon approval. Once your reach 1000 points, you'll get bumped up to the Torrid Insider Platinum Credit Card!