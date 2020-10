Walmart is offering this Audi 12V Electric Ride-On Car (4 Colors) for just $99.00 with free shipping!



Details:

Switch between 2 mph and 4 mph



Press the power button to play fun start-up engine sounds



Connect your device to the MP3-compatible audio jack or USB port



Buckle up before driving



Includes 12V battery with a convenient-to-use charger



3 to 5 years, Max Weight: 50 lbs