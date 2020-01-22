Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
+ Add To DealsPlus
This deal is expired!
The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and "follow" the store to receive alerts for future offers.
Amazon Coupons »

3-Pack Elmer’s Classic Glitter Glue

$3.44 $13.14
+ Free* Shipping
Expires: 01/31/20
Amazon Coupons See Deal

About this Deal

Amazon is offering this 3-Pack Elmer’s Classic Glitter Glue for only $3.44 with free shipping on $25+ orders or for Prime members.

Details:
  • Amazon's Choice
  • Add a bold, glittery pop to your projects and homemade slime
  • Safe, washable, non-toxic and no-run formula
  • Great for creating slime at home or in the classroom
  • Includes: 6-ounce bottles of Yellow, Red, and Blue glitter glue
  • Received 4+ stars from over 1,055 reviews!

Compare to $3.63 at 1 bottle at Walmart.

Related to this item:

school supplies Kids amazon toys Glue Arts & Crafts craft supplies glitter glue
Flag this deal
Edit deal
What's the matter?

Comments

Related Deals
eBay
51" Summer Inflatable Kids Swimming Pool Swim Center Water Fun Play For 3 Kids
eBay
$27.99 $44.12 Free Shipping
Best Buy
Electric Scooters - Package Segway Ninebot S Self-Balancing Scooter White and Ninebot Go Cart Mini Attachment Kit
Best Buy
$999.98 $1399.98 Free Shipping
Cashback Available
Walmart
The Original Moj Moj Party Pack with 24 Surprise Moj Moj
Walmart
$12.70 $29.99
Up to 2.5% Cashback
Walmart
Disney 10" Plush Mickey Minnie Mouse Donald Daisy Duck 4 Pack
Walmart
$39.99 $49.99
Up to 2.5% Cashback
Amazon
Precious Moments Elf Fabric and Metal Christmas Countdown Calendar 191430 Shelf Sitter, One Size, Multi
Amazon
$6.73 $25.99
Amazon
6-Bin Toy Storage Organizer
Amazon
$25.81 $36.67
Amazon
Popcorn Party
Amazon
$8.88 $14.99
Amazon
Fisher-Price Laugh & Learn Countin' Reps Dumbbell Rattle Toy with Music, Lights and Learning Content for Baby and Toddler Ages 6-36 Months, GJW57
Amazon
$7.88 $9.99
Toynk.com
Slimygloop DIY Make Your Own Slime For Kids | Make Your Own Cookie Butter Slime
Toynk.com
$12.99
Amazon
ABKONCORE Gaming Mechanical Keyboard K660, RGB Side LED and Backlit Keyboard USB Wired Computer Keyboard with OUTEMU Blue Switch
Amazon
$32.39 $39.99 Free Shipping
Amazon
Walkie Talkies for Kids, 22 Channels 2 Way Radio Kid Toy Gift 3 KMs Long Range with Backlit LCD Flashlight Best Gifts Toys for Boys and Girls to Outside Adventure
Amazon
$21.99
Amazon
Learning Resources New Sprouts Fix It!, Fine Motor Tools for Toddlers, Pretend Play Toy Tool Set, Outdoor Toys, 6 Piece, Ages 2+
Amazon
$16.70 $24.99
Amazon
Save 35% On Select Product(s) with Promo Code 35VENB6B On Amazon.com
Amazon
14.59
Amazon
LCD Writing Tablet, 8.5-Inch Writing Board Doodle Board, Electronic Doodle Pads Drawing Board Gift for Kids and Adults At Home,School and Office (Pink)
Amazon
$10.88
Amazon
Tecboss LCD Writing Tablet Colorful Screen, Erasable Electronic Digital Drawing Pad Doodle Board, Gift for Kids Adults Home School Office (Gray, 8.5 Inch)
Amazon
$13.99
GearBest
Building Block Multi Block Toys Sale, Price & Reviews | Gearbest
GearBest
$7.49 $10.60
Cashback Available
GearBest
Baby Wind Chimes Rattle Toy Multi-B Stuffed Cartoon Toys Sale, Price & Reviews | Gearbest
GearBest
$6.99 $8.27
Cashback Available
Amazon
37% Discount - Skyrocket Blume Secret Surprise Garden Playset
Amazon
$18.95 $29.99 Free Shipping
Walmart
Crayola Kids@Work 40 Pc Blocks in 22" Crayon Tube - Purple
Walmart
$8.98 $23.99
Up to 2.5% Cashback
Amazon
[2020 Upgraded Version] Wireless Controller for Nintendo Switch,KUTIME Wireless Switch Pro Controller Switch Remote Gamepad Joystick
Amazon
$16.20 $35.99 Free Shipping
Amazon
Funko POP! Movies: Shape of Water - Amphibian Man with Card
Amazon
$4.62 $10.99