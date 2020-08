Walmart is offering this Owleez Flying Interactive Owl w/ Lights for only $10.00 with free shipping on orders of $35 or more.



Also available in pink for the same price at select stores.



Details:

Teach your interactive owl toy to fly



The more you practice, the better it flies



Responds to touch, movement, and care



Has over 100 sounds



Received 4+ stars from over 330 reviews