Amazon
Anki Overdrive 'Fast & Furious' Remote Control Car Set
FREE SHIPPING
$45.51
$169.99
Jul 04, 2020
2 Likes 1 Comments
13See Deal
About this Deal
|
Amazon is offering this Anki Overdrive 'Fast & Furious' Remote Control Car Set for only $45.51 with free shipping!
Details:
High-Tech robotic Supercars pair with your mobile device for interactive Fast & Furious racing action
Disable opponents with exclusive power zone track piece as you battle against or alongside the Toretto crew
8 different tracks with durable magnetic track pieces that snap together in seconds
Compatible with iOS or Android mobile devices
Received 4+ stars from over 880 reviews!
🏷 Deal Tagsamazon toys Free Shipping Playsets Toys & Games fast & furious gifts for kids Anki
What's the matter?