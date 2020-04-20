Home BLACK FRIDAY Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Anki Overdrive 'Fast & Furious' Remote Control Car Set
$45.51 $169.99
Jul 04, 2020
About this Deal

Amazon is offering this Anki Overdrive 'Fast & Furious' Remote Control Car Set for only $45.51 with free shipping!

Details:
High-Tech robotic Supercars pair with your mobile device for interactive Fast & Furious racing action
Disable opponents with exclusive power zone track piece as you battle against or alongside the Toretto crew
8 different tracks with durable magnetic track pieces that snap together in seconds
Compatible with iOS or Android mobile devices
Received 4+ stars from over 880 reviews!

shafiq1
shafiq1 (L1)
Apr 20, 2020
Good deal. I was just uploading it
