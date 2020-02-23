Amazon is offering Anki 000-0075 Vector Robot Home Robot for only $84.00, regularly $249.99. Shipping is free on this order.



Product Details :

Vector is a companion made to hang out and help out



Vector is voice-activated and will answer questions, take photos for you, time dinner, show you the weather, and more. Voice features are currently English language only.



A compatible iOS or Android device and the free vector app for set up only