Anki 000-0075 Vector Robot Home Robot + F/S

$84.00 $249.99
+ Free Shipping
Expires: 03/04/20
Amazon is offering Anki 000-0075 Vector Robot Home Robot for only $84.00, regularly $249.99. Shipping is free on this order.

Product Details :
  • Vector is a companion made to hang out and help out
  • Vector is voice-activated and will answer questions, take photos for you, time dinner, show you the weather, and more. Voice features are currently English language only.
  • A compatible iOS or Android device and the free vector app for set up only

Comments (3)

amee22
amee22 (L3)
Feb 23, 2020
Price drop, $84.75
AnnYosh
AnnYosh (L5)
Sep 04, 2019
Price drop $129.99
newguy
newguy (L5)
Dec 21, 2018
Alive again.
