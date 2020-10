Target is offering this Antsy Pants Tent Fabric Cover for only $9.99 with free shipping on orders of $35 or more, or opt for free in-store pickup.



Details:

Includes 1 Camping Tent Cover



Durable fabric works both indoors and outdoors



Easy to assemble, no tools necessary



Dimensions (Overall): 42.9 inches (H) x 37.0 inches (W)

Note: Poles and Snap and Click Connectors (frame) sold separately.