Walmart is offering this Apples to Apples Party Box Card Game for only $7.99 with free store pickup or free 2-day shipping on $35+ orders.



Details:

Age Range: 12Y+

The judge plays a Green Apple card with a descriptive word on it

From the five red apple cards in your hand, play the one that makes the best combination with the Green Apple card

If the judge likes your combination the best, you keep the Green Apple card

Collect four Green Apple cards to win!

Includes more than 500 cards, plus tray and instructions

Received 4+ stars from over 105 reviews!