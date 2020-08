Kohl's is offering this Casdon Little Helper Wash Day Set for $9.99 with free shipping on orders of $75 or more, or Kohl's cardholders can use code MAYMVCFREE for free shipping (no minimum).



Included:

Ironing board



Iron



Clothes hangers



4-arm clothes airer



Clothes basket

Details:

Realistic role play for exploring imagination & developing social skills



Realistic iron, ironing board & airer for visual stimulation



Play encourages the development of hand-to-eye coordination



Activities that promote the understanding of cause & effect



Multiple accessories develop problem solving & motor skills



Role play encourages a sense of discovery & achievement

Compare to $28.00 at Walmart.