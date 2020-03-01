Big Lots is offering this 30-Pc Crayola Building Blocks 2-in-1 Table Set for only $20.00 (extra 20% off applied in-cart) with free in-store pickup, or free shipping on orders over $59.



Details:

30-piece set



2-in-1 activity table



Side storage bins lets you store included crayons and blocks



Let your little artist create their first masterpiece



Compatible with other block systems



For ages 3 and up

Compare to $39.99 at buybuyBaby and $52.49 at Walmart.