Amazon is offering this Crayola Picture Projector for $14.22 (Reg. $32.47) with free shipping on $25+ or with Prime!



Features:

Amazon's Choice



Includes 1 Kids Projector and 3 Wet Erase Markers



Color directly on the surface of the projector & use the light to project their drawings onto the wall



Convenient marker storage within the projector makes it easy to take it anywhere



Safe and nontoxic



Ages 5 & up



Received 4.5 stars from 360+ reviews!