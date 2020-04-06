Amazon is offering this 60-Pack Creativity for Kids Origami for Beginners for only $7.94 with free shipping on orders over $25 or for Prime.



Details:

Amazon's Choice



Learn the ancient art of folding paper with easy to follow instructions



Use bright neon paper & fun sticker embellishments to make this activity more than just folding paper



Use the step-by-step illustrated instructions + find YouTube video online for even more origami tips



Received 4+ stars from over 320 reviews!