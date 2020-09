Amazon is offering this Darice ArtyFacts Portable 131-Piece Deluxe Art Set with Wood Case for $15.30 (retailed at $40). Plus, enjoy free shipping on orders $49 or more or free 2-day shipping with Amazon Prime.



Product Details :

131-Piece Set



36 markers, 24 crayons, 24 color pencils, 24 oil pastels, 12 watercolor cakes, 2 tubes of white paint and 1 of each : palette, paintbrush, pencil, sharpener, stapler, eraser, ruler and scissors.



Portable Wood case



Great Gift