Macy's is offering this Discovery #Mindblown Planetarium Projector for only $11.99 with free shipping on orders of $25 or more.



Details:

Explore the marvels of our universe in the comfort of your home



Projector is double sided and features two different modes



Features 4 discs of 8 slides each for a total of 32 slides



Manually rotate the reel to view the next slide



Not for children under 3 yrs

Compare to $30.00 at JCPenney, $28.89 on Amazon, $15.99 at Kohl's, and $13.00 at Walmart.