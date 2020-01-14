Home BLACK FRIDAY Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Discovery #Mindblown Planetarium Projector
$11.99 $39.99
Jan 14, 2020
Expires : 01/20/20
About this Deal

Macy's is offering this Discovery #Mindblown Planetarium Projector for only $11.99 with free shipping on orders of $25 or more.

Details:
  • Explore the marvels of our universe in the comfort of your home
  • Projector is double sided and features two different modes
  • Features 4 discs of 8 slides each for a total of 32 slides
  • Manually rotate the reel to view the next slide
  • Not for children under 3 yrs

Compare to $30.00 at JCPenney, $28.89 on Amazon, $15.99 at Kohl's, and $13.00 at Walmart.

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
DealsorNoDeals
DealsorNoDeals (L5)
Jan 14, 2020
This thing is so cool :) definitely want one!
