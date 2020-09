Kohl's has this Disney's Frozen 2 Playland w/ 50 Balls for just $15.99 with free shipping on $75 orders.



Details:

Included 1 inflatable ball pit and 50 balls



Open ball-toss roof and crawl-through design



Small parts / choking hazard



Age: 3 years & up



24.5 X 24.5 X 20