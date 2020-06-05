Amazon is offering this Magna Doodle Drawing Board for only $8.99 (Reg. $17.98) with code 5CXPUKPB at checkout! Shipping is free on $25+ or with Prime.



Details:

Amazon's Choice



Includes 2 snap fit shaped stampers and 1 pen specially designed to stay in place



Made from environmental and durable plastics, not easy to break



Easy to erase



2 years old or older to use



Received 4.5 stars from 900+ stars!