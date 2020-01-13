Home BLACK FRIDAY Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Macy's

Macy's

FAO Schwarz 10" Plush Labrador Puppy Toy
$8.99 $29.99
Jan 13, 2020
Expires : 01/20/20
About this Deal

Macy's is offering this FAO Schwarz 10" Plush Labrador Puppy Toy for only $8.99 with free shipping on orders of $25 or more, or opt for free in-store pickup.

Details:
  • A perefct cuddle companion at home or on the road
  • The Holiday Plush featured on The Gift List
  • Ultra plush for hours of snuggle time
  • Sturdy body is perfect for hugging, squeezing, and cuddles

Compare to $19.99 at Barnes & Noble and $29.99 at Kohl's.

Kids toys macy's gifts toddler kids toys plush toy FAO Schwarz
💬 1  Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
dealosaurous
dealosaurous (L4)
Jan 13, 2020
Why does the puppy have to look so sad :(
