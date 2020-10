Amazon is having this Fisher-Price Fun-2-Learn Smart Tablet for $18.58 (Reg. $26.99) with free shipping on orders over $25!



Features:

Amazon's Choice for Fisher Price Tablet

for Fisher Price Tablet Six different ways to play

Teaches letters, phonics, numbers 1-10 and typing

Bilingual learning too – teaches counting to 10 in both English & Spanish

20 different mazes

Music, animations and color-changing screen keep kids entertained

Received 4.4 stars from 160+ Reviews!