Walmart is offering this Fisher-Price Laugh & Learn Table for only $19.91 with free shipping on orders over $35.



Details:

Press the interactive phone button for fun phrases



9 lights and more than 120 songs, tunes & phrases



Includes Smart Stages technology with 3 levels of play



Fine motor skills get a chance to go to town



Interactive learning & role play for toddlers



Age Range: 6 - 36M



Received 4+ stars from over 365 reviews

Compare to $47.99 at Target and $39.99 at Kohl's.