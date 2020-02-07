Walmart
All aboard the Fisher Price Train Ball Pit for fun, imaginative play! A removable, inflatable front makes for an easy entrance or exit. The horn on the front of the train makes a fun sound when squeezed.The bright sights and sounds of this ball pit will stimulate children's senses. The 25 play balls included provide an additional fun way for little ones to learn to catch and throw, improving hand-eye coordination and other motor skills as they crawl, walk or run after them. Kids will be using their imagination for hours in their new Fisher-Price Train Ball Pit! Recommended for ages 2 years and up. Use under competent supervision.
Fisher-PriceÂ® Train Ball Pit
25 play balls included
Secret Door - removable front for children to enter and exit
Squeeze Horn for Special Sound
Approximately 52" x 37" x 35" assembled
Brand Fisher-Price
Age Range 2 - 4 Years
Assembled Product Weight 5.01 lbs
Gender Unisex
Model 93537E
Is Assembly Required Y
Manufacturer Part Number 93537E
Assembled Product Dimensions (L x W x H) 51.97 x 37.01 x 35.04 Inches
