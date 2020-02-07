https://www.walmart.com/ip/Fisher-Price-Train-Ball-Pit/425763247?irgwc=1&sourceid=imp_2EQ1-SUoUxyOT2ewUx0Mo3Q3UkiUkkSh4yPLzs0&veh=aff&wmlspartner=imp_2189989&clickid=2EQ1-SUoUxyOT2ewUx0Mo3Q3UkiUkkSh4yPLzs0&sharedid=



*Free 2-day delivery on $35+ orders



All aboard the Fisher Price Train Ball Pit for fun, imaginative play! A removable, inflatable front makes for an easy entrance or exit. The horn on the front of the train makes a fun sound when squeezed.The bright sights and sounds of this ball pit will stimulate children's senses. The 25 play balls included provide an additional fun way for little ones to learn to catch and throw, improving hand-eye coordination and other motor skills as they crawl, walk or run after them. Kids will be using their imagination for hours in their new Fisher-Price Train Ball Pit! Recommended for ages 2 years and up. Use under competent supervision.



Fisher-PriceÂ® Train Ball Pit

25 play balls included

Secret Door - removable front for children to enter and exit

Squeeze Horn for Special Sound

Approximately 52" x 37" x 35" assembled



Specifications



Features No features description available

Brand Fisher-Price

Age Range 2 - 4 Years

Assembled Product Weight 5.01 lbs

Gender Unisex

Model 93537E

Is Assembly Required Y

Manufacturer Part Number 93537E

Assembled Product Dimensions (L x W x H) 51.97 x 37.01 x 35.04 Inches