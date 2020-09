Walmart is offering this Hasbro Hungry Hungry Hippos Ride On for only $19.97 with free shipping on orders of $35 or more.



Details:

Scoot, play or push along for Hippo chomping action



Hippo's head moves up and down



Simply roll over the balls to pick them up



7 colorful play balls included



For children ages 1-3



44-pound weight maximum



Received 4+ stars from over 80 reviews