Walmart has this Hot Wheels Energy Track Set for only $14.97 with free shipping on orders $35+, or opt for free in-store pickup where available.



Product Details:

Age Range: 5 to 10 Years



Kids launch cars down the track to the multi-car power loops



Awesome, action set fuels kids' imagination!



Blast through ring-of-fire at the end for big air



Comes with 3 Hot Wheels vehicles ready to race right out of the package



Break some records racing and stunting

Compare to $37.90 on Amazon.