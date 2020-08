Walmart is offering this Hot Wheels Smashin' Triceratops Dino Playset for only $9.00 with free shipping on orders over $35.



Details:

Age Range: 4 to 8 Years



Load a car into the launcher & slam into the Triceratops to try and take him down



If the launch wasn't strong enough, the Triceratops charges towards the car destroying Main Street



Kids are challenged to develop the skill and power to take the enormous Triceratops down



Received 4+ stars from over 45 reviews!

Compare to $22.94 at Macy's.