Hot Wheels Speedster Go Kart Ride-On (Ships Free)
$59.00 $169.00
Jun 21, 2020
Expires : 06/21/20
Walmart is offering this Hot Wheels Speedster Go Kart Ride-On for just $59.00 (was $169.00) with free shipping.

Details:
  • 10 inch exclusive Red Pin-Stripe Rims
  • 3 position adjustable bucket seat
  • Age: 3 to 7 years old
  • Sporty steering wheel 3-point

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
pgarcia2484
pgarcia2484 (L3)
Jun 20, 2020
Price Change 6/20
Likes Reply
blackfoot
blackfoot (L5)
Feb 10, 2020
$10 price drop
Likes Reply
Notbad
Notbad (L5)
Jan 22, 2020
- It's ok to add Price Drop! at the beginning of the description
- Admin will decide if the update/new info. is worth an approval for the payment.
Thank you
Likes Reply
prince16pream
prince16pream (L3)
Jan 22, 2020
okay, thanks.
Likes Reply
prince16pream
prince16pream (L3)
Jan 22, 2020
@pgarcia2484 thanks, for the update, Please do not write "Price Drop" under product details section, You can use comment section, hope it makes sense.Please remove price drop under product details.
Likes Reply
pgarcia2484
pgarcia2484 (L3)
Jan 22, 2020
Price dropped $10.00. Why would you want my update with that info removed?
Likes Reply
prince16pream
prince16pream (L3)
Jan 22, 2020
See best of the week deals are written in a proper way like"Store Name" is offering", Your edit starts with Price Drop in one line and then the rest. it is okay modify the price details or code for the offer or expiration date. What ever feels best to you,I'll re-edit my deals if they are not properly written.
Likes Reply
pgarcia2484
pgarcia2484 (L3)
Jan 22, 2020
Admins make final decision.
Likes Reply
prince16pream
prince16pream (L3)
Jan 22, 2020
Yes, You are right, they will decide. Now you earn share of this deal since you update price.
Likes Reply
Amelpinto
Amelpinto (L2)
Jan 20, 2020
Kids will love it
Likes Reply
