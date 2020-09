Amazon is offering Jasonwell Aqua Magic Doodle Mat (40" x 32") for $15.39 (Reg. $21.99) when you use coupon code 46D5SN8L +20% Coupon at checkout. Shipping is free on orders over $25.



Product Details :

Amazon's #1 Best Seller in Kids' Drawing & Writing Boards! Larger mat size 39.5 x 31.5 inches with neat sized letters printed on side, leaving more room for your kids’ doodle art Great learning toys for 2-5 year old kids Fill the magic pen with clean water and draw on the magic drawing mat No paint, non-toxic, non-polluting and no mess with water proof backing Easy storage, can be folded into a compact size Includes doodle mat x 1, magic pens x 5, design booklet x 1, stamps x 6, storage box x 1, drawing template x 6, drawing mold x 6 and suction cups x 4 Received 4.5+ Stars from over 230 reviews!