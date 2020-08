Walmart is offering this Kid Trax Fun Chaser Ride-On Toy for only $69.00 (Reg. $149.00) with free 2-day delivery.



Details:

Working LED headlights and realistic horn noises take playtime to the next level

Real foot pedal acceleration creates a lifelike driving experience for little adventurers

Goes forward and reverse at a top speed of 2.5 MPH

Power Trax rubber traction strip tires keep the ride smooth and steady

Sits 2 riders, ages 3 - 5, with a total maximum weight limit of 60 lbs

Comes with a 6-Volt rechargeable battery so the fun never has to stop for long