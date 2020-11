Amazon is offering KidKraft Farm to Table Play Kitchen Set for only $99.99 with free shipping.



Details:

#1 Best Seller in Toy Kitchen Sets



in Toy Kitchen Sets 18-piece accessory and play-food set



Fire-inspired light and sound cooktop



Ice maker with 3 pretend ice cubes



EZ Kraft Assembly



Received 4.7 stars from over 1,720 reviews!