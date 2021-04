Best Choice Products has this Kids 24" Light-Up Archery Toy Play Set in green for only $17.99 when you use code ARCHERY at checkout with free shipping!



Product Details:

Kid-sized bow, 3 suction cup arrows, quiver, and wall-mountable target create the perfect bundle



3 light settings that illuminate any space



Helps develop focus, balance, hand-eye coordination, and athletic ability while also being loads of fun to use



Suction cup heads let the arrows safely and effortlessly stick to the targets while notched ends lets your little ones easily aim



The included quiver can be worn and conveniently holds arrows



Recommended for ages: 3+ years



Received 4+ stars out of 70+ reviews