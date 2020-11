Walmart is offering Kidz Motorz Lil Patrol 6V Battery Powered Motorcycle for only $39.93, regularly $59.99. Shipping is free on this order.



Product Details :

6V rechargeable battery



Forward (1.2 MPH) and reverse (1.2 MPH)



Forward and Reverse gears



Maximum load capacity of 33 lbs



Flashing Siren



Storage compartment in the back



Working head light