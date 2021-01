Amazon is offering this 300-Pc LEGO Classic Brick Set for only $15.99 with free shipping on orders $25+ or with Prime.



Also available for the same price at Walmart.



Details:

Amazon's Choice



Includes 300-pieces



Endless possibilities for young builders



For boys and girls aged 4+



Received 4+ stars from over 2,390 reviews

Compare to $19.99 at Target, at Kohl's, and at Michaels.