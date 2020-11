Walmart is offering this 1,500-Piece LEGO Classic Bricks & Animals Set for only $30.00 with free shipping on orders over $35 or with free in-store pickup.



Details:

For Children Under 3



Kids can build 10 fun, familiar animals, then get creative using the kit for imaginative, open-ended play



This LEGO set makes an ideal gift for any animal-loving child



Received 4.8 stars from 29 reviews