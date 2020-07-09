Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
213-Pc LEGO Classic Creative Suitcase
$15.99 $19.99
Jul 22, 2020
Walmart has this 213-Pc LEGO Classic Creative Suitcase for just $15.99 with free shipping on $35+.

Product Details:
Features yellow suitcase with handy sorting compartments and a selection of colorful pieces, including building bricks, shapes, wheels and eyes
Perfect starter set for budding LEGO builders
For boys and girls of all ages
Fosters open-ended creativity and imagination
Received 4+ stars out of 80+ reviews

ArrivesDelivery Cost
Tue, Jul 28
Free 2-day delivery on orders $35+
$5.99 per order
You’ll see exact delivery costs and arrival dates when you checkout.

Kids toys Walmart toddler games Lego kids toys building blocks
Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
newguy
newguy (L5)
Jul 09, 2020
Now $15.99
amee22
amee22 (L3)
May 22, 2020
Back again
