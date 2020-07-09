Walmart
Walmart has this 213-Pc LEGO Classic Creative Suitcase for just $15.99 with free shipping on $35+.
Product Details:
Features yellow suitcase with handy sorting compartments and a selection of colorful pieces, including building bricks, shapes, wheels and eyes
Perfect starter set for budding LEGO builders
For boys and girls of all ages
Fosters open-ended creativity and imagination
Received 4+ stars out of 80+ reviews
ArrivesDelivery Cost
Tue, Jul 28
Free 2-day delivery on orders $35+
$5.99 per order
You’ll see exact delivery costs and arrival dates when you checkout.
