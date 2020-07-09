Walmart has this 213-Pc LEGO Classic Creative Suitcase for just $15.99 with free shipping on $35+.



Product Details:

Features yellow suitcase with handy sorting compartments and a selection of colorful pieces, including building bricks, shapes, wheels and eyes

Perfect starter set for budding LEGO builders

For boys and girls of all ages

Fosters open-ended creativity and imagination

Received 4+ stars out of 80+ reviews



ArrivesDelivery Cost

Tue, Jul 28

Free 2-day delivery on orders $35+

$5.99 per order

You’ll see exact delivery costs and arrival dates when you checkout.